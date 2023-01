My experience as a patient at St. Patrick's last month, Dec. 14-29: I had outstanding care. The nursing staff was excellent. I can't say enough about the way I was cared for by all. I was diagnosed with Influenza A. Not fun, however I was impressed with the staff of RNs, CNAs and EMTs that took care of me. I was in 412 South. Thank you Ashley, Nolan, Mike, Erin, John, Vick, Patsy and all the physicians.