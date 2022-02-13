 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Approval through complicity

Legitimate political discourse. What does that phrase mean to you?

Does it mean two members of Congress discussing aspects of a bill recently introduced? Does it mean two candidates of opposing parties debating their positions on various policies? Or does it mean thousands of organized insurrectionists storming the US Capitol Building with weapons, beating police officers, tearing down doors, crashing through windows, chanting that they want to hang the former vice president?

We have seen the terrifying videos of the whole 187 minutes. Representatives and senators and their staffs were running for their lives or crouched down in their chambers awaiting rescue.

My idea of it would be either of the first two mentioned. After all, discourse means discussing, debating, conversation. However, the Republican National Committee has used that phrase to describe the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

It certainly was political, but it wasn’t legitimate or any form of discourse.

We deserve to know from our elected officials where they stand on that very question. As of now, they have been silent; of course, we are accustomed to that, indicating their approval through complicity.

Susan Moore

Stevensville

