 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: AR-15 should only be for military

  • 0

A Weapon of war! That is an AR-15 rifle. This rifle can be made into a fully automatic weapon which can rapidly fire many rounds by watching a YouTube presentation. The same is true of semiautomatic pistols. I am so angry and frustrated with the argument “Don’t take away my Second Amendment right to own a gun.” Banning assault weapons, such as the AR-15, is a public safety issue. The public cannot buy a tank, a bazooka, a rocket launcher, or a machine gun which is what an AR-15 becomes when altered to fire automatically. No one is suggesting that hunting rifles, target guns, 22 caliber pistols, etc., be banned.

There are constraints of many kinds which keep society safe. A person must have car insurance, a driver’s license, wear a seat belt, etc. People accept these and other restrictions as common sense polices which are necessary so that we can live safely in our homes, towns, and cities. I will say if you must shoot an assault weapon, Join the Army.

Betsey Ellis,

People are also reading…

Condon

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Sad day

Letter to the editor: Sad day

Sad day for Americans. Sad day when your leader lectures Americans on gun control and background checks, after he left $300,000 dollars worth …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News