Letter to the editor: AR-15 should only be for military

A Weapon of war! That is an AR-15 rifle. This rifle can be made into a fully automatic weapon which can rapidly fire many rounds by watching a YouTube presentation. The same is true of semiautomatic pistols. I am so angry and frustrated with the argument “Don’t take away my Second Amendment right to own a gun.” Banning assault weapons, such as the AR-15, is a public safety issue. The public cannot buy a tank, a bazooka, a rocket launcher, or a machine gun which is what an AR-15 becomes when altered to fire automatically. No one is suggesting that hunting rifles, target guns, 22 caliber pistols, etc., be banned.