Letter to the editor: AR-15 should only be for military

A Weapon of war! That is an AR-15 rifle. This rifle can be made into a fully automatic weapon which can rapidly fire many rounds by watching a YouTube presentation. The same is true of semiautomatic pistols. I am so angry and frustrated with the argument “Don’t take away my Second Amendment right to own a gun.” Banning assault weapons, such as the AR-15, is a public safety issue. The public cannot buy a tank, a bazooka, a rocket launcher, or a machine gun which is what an AR-15 becomes when altered to fire automatically. No one is suggesting that hunting rifles, target guns, 22 caliber pistols, etc., be banned.
There are constraints of many kinds which keep society safe. A person must have car insurance, a driver’s license, wear a seat belt, etc. People accept these and other restrictions as common sense polices which are necessary so that we can live safely in our homes, towns, and cities. I will say if you must shoot an assault weapon, Join the Army.
Betsey Ellis,
