Letter to the editor: Are all good things coming to an end?

The wisdom of our forefathers and the Declaration of Independence and Constitution has been proven innumerable times over the 240 or so years since it blessed all of us who came after.

As we watch our current administration, we wonder if the old adage "all good things must end" is coming to fruition?

Francis Wayland, economist of the 19th century, wrote that “government’s efforts to solve economic problems, no matter how sincere, had the opposite effect. They upset the economic balance, destroyed incentive for labor, and sapped the spirit of enterprise and productive energies of the nation.”

At no time have I seen a better example of this warning than this last two years and this administration’s disdain for all that made this country the envy of the world. All we must do is go to our supermarket and find empty shelves to prove the futility of government interference in a free economy, and to note help-wanted signs in nearly every business window at the same time the government warns of high unemployment. What could be more obvious?

As Ronald Reagan so aptly said, the most feared words in the English language: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.

Larry Martin,

Clinton

