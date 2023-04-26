Well, it has finally come down to this. Ring the wrong doorbell and you could get shot in the head. Get lost and drive down the wrong driveway and you could get shot dead. Approach the wrong car in a parking lot and you could get shot. And simply try to retrieve an errant basketball from a neighbor’s yard and you might get shot, even if you're a 6-year-old child. All of these things have actually happened in the “land of the free.” All within less than a week.

It shouldn’t be surprising. We live in a nation stuffed to the brim with deadly weapons, many in the hands of people so filled with paranoia, hatred, bigotry, whatever, that they are quite willing, even eager, to use them. "Shoot first, ask questions later" seems to be the mantra. So tell me, are all those guns really making us safe?

It breaks my heart to say this, but anymore, I would give young people only one bit of advice. Leave as soon as possible. Find a country, and there are plenty of them, where it is at least safe to go outdoors. That way, your kids might at least reach adulthood.

Don Spritzer,

Missoula