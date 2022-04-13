Letter to the editor: Arlene Walker-Andrews has proven her ability

With our children, grandchildren, and community in mind, it is imperative we elect school board trustees who are fair, objective, knowledgeable, honest, open-minded, community-oriented, and who will put children’s education first. Board trustees must work well with others, understand our education system and budgets, and be mindful thinkers. Hands-on experience as a parent, teacher, administrator, and leader prepares individuals for this very challenging position.

Arlene Walker-Andrews has proven her ability in all the above areas. She has experience with numerous educational organizations and groups throughout her life and is articulate, objective, respectful, thoughtful, effective, well informed, and is a tireless advocate for children. Her experiences of being one of seven children, a parent herself, and now a grandparent, along with her substantial credentials and involvement in education, describe the kind of board member parents can have strong confidence in.

To assure that the children of Missoula Public School District are offered the opportunity to receive the best education to prepare them to achieve their own future goals and aspirations, we highly recommend voting for Arlene Walker-Andrews.

Patty Guiberson, Linda Pelo and Boni Braunbeck,

Missoula

