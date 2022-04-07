Letter to the editor: Arlene Walker-Andrews has values needed for school board

As voting for Missoula County School Board of Trustees is coming soon, I wish to express my support for Arlene Walker-Andrews, whose academic career has been spent as a teacher, a researcher on infants and children’s learning, an administrator, and a member of a school board for two terms when her daughters were young, feeling that as a parent she was constructively engaged in their education.
Arlene believes that a pubic education is meant to prepare our children for living and supporting our democracy while gaining knowledge and abilities to reach their goals.
These are admirable values to bring to the Missoula School Board, values that I commend and hope that you as a voter also want to support.
Carolyn Snively,
Missoula
542-2597