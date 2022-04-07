Letter to the editor: Arlene Walker-Andrews is eminently qualified

In education, as in most professions, experience is priceless. Arlene Walker-Andrews has a background of experience in education and related fields that eminently qualifies her for another term as an MCPS Board member. She’s served on school boards before, has lengthy teaching experience, was a university administrator with budget considerations and is a parent and grandparent. Also, it should be mentioned that Arlene comes to this position with no agenda except a deep desire to maintain excellence in Missoula public schools. Voting for Arlene to represent you is the right thing to do.