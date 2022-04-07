 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Arlene Walker-Andrews is eminently qualified

  • 0

In education, as in most professions, experience is priceless. Arlene Walker-Andrews has a background of experience in education and related fields that eminently qualifies her for another term as an MCPS Board member. She’s served on school boards before, has lengthy teaching experience, was a university administrator with budget considerations and is a parent and grandparent. Also, it should be mentioned that Arlene comes to this position with no agenda except a deep desire to maintain excellence in Missoula public schools. Voting for Arlene to represent you is the right thing to do.

Bill and Sarah Towle,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wrong math

Wrong math

Devised as long ago as 1799, the metric system of weights and measures confounds innumerate American editors and authors to this day, 223 year…

Letter to the editor: Wrong math

Letter to the editor: Wrong math

Devised as long ago as 1799, the metric system of weights and measures confounds innumerate American editors and authors to this day, 223 year…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News