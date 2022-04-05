Letter to the editor: Arlene Walker-Andrews is exceptionally knowledgeable

Missoula is fortunate to have an excellent community-based education system. In addition to the strength of our public school system, students and their families who seek private school education also have excellent options. Maintaining a vigorous and healthy school district does not happen by capriciousness or whim. Rather, knowledgeable professionals and committed community members steward a school system to excellence through dedication, proficiency, accountability, and inclusion. Arlene Walker-Andrews is one of those professionals and community members who make Missoula’s schools strong and capable. She has contributed her thoughtful expertise in early childhood development and education to the MCPS School Board. She is exceptionally knowledgeable about how we as a community can provide dependable, practical, evidence-based education for our children. I have known Arlene for almost twenty years in roles from boss to teammate, from colleague to friend. She is a brilliant, professional, kind person who knows how to help people work together. Her service to the Missoula community is commendable, and her qualifications are exceptional. I urge you to support Arlene for MCPS School Board with your vote this spring to keep Missoula public schools strong, competitive, and yet another component that makes Missoula a wonderful place to live.