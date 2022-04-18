Letter to the editor: Arlene Walker-Andrews will assure best possible education for students

School Board elections are coming up soon, and I would like to add my voice to all of the support that members of the community have expressed for Arlene Walker-Andrews. Not only has she been involved in the educational system as an engaged parent, serving on the school board when her daughters were young, but her professional career was spent as a teacher of and researcher in developmental psychology, and then as an administrator. She has excellent, pertinent experience on both sides. Having worked with Arlene, I know how fair-minded she is and how much she cares about excellent education for all students. She believes in an educational system that prepares students for living in and maintaining a democracy, but that also prepares them for pursuing personal ambitions and fulfillment. As she was appointed to serve in September, I strongly encourage you to elect her to complete the remaining two years of the current term. I have no doubt that she will work diligently and conscientiously to assure that our public schools provide that best possible education for our students.