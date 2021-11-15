Letter to the editor: Arntzen disgraces her office

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen sides with (1) willful ignorance and (2) intimidating language directed at school boards. She wrongly politicizes her office by encouraging partisan activity that opposes established science, academic honesty, and public civility.

I object to Arntzen's blatant support of so-called "parental rights," a view that elevates selfishness over public safety. Failure to mask and vaccinate puts everyone at risk because it promotes proliferation of COVID-19.

A few additional points in response to the Nov. 1, Missoula event:

• Violent threats to school boards should indeed be monitored by both federal and local intelligence.

• Critical Race Theory is not taught in our schools; there is no "other side" because it is an academic idea, not a political argument.

• Masking to limit the spread of Covid-19 is supported by science. No credible data exists to claim otherwise.

• Talk about "shooting" school administrators is no joke. Although Arntzen was not in the room when the comment was made, and distanced herself from it after the fact, she showed poor judgment to align herself with groups hostile to our local school board.

Conclusion: Arntzen's radical positions hurt school children, teachers, staff, their families, and greater society. She disgraces her office. Let her know that you oppose her actions. Vote her out.

Laurie Franklin,

Missoula

