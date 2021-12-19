Letter to the editor: Arntzen needs to get to work

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen claims that superintendents voicing their concerns about her leadership is about "politics." Nothing could be further from the truth.

Rob Watson, Missoula superintendent, is not about "politics," but about getting the job done, making sure all students and staff in Missoula's public schools are safe, healthy and receive a free and excellent education. His concerns are about the lack of leadership, not about politics. He listens to the public and makes responsible decisions.

Local control over schools is of primary importance, however the staff at the Office of Public Instruction are responsible for oversight. If the staff is not there, oversight isn't there.

Ms. Arntzen stated that she believes in local control. But she has been all over the state encouraging parents to not follow local mandates.

The recent letter of support for Ms. Arntzen includes board members and parents of private schools, including the football coach of our public university. Perhaps that is because Ms. Arntzen believes that those parents should get vouchers to pay for private schools. Public education is free for all students, regardless of religion, disability, race. Elsie, the communities of Montana are waiting and watching for you to get to work.

Sue Furey,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0