Letter to the editor: Artwork is major enhancement

Kudos to the Missoula Parks Department for planning to create a statuary park. The photo accompanying the Missoulian's article on the proposed project comes from the city of Loveland, Colorado, a town known worldwide for its large, beautiful collection of public statuary artwork. I once had relatives there, so visited the town frequently and always looked forward to viewing the numerous statues. New ones are added every year, and their unveiling is a big community event. There are some abstract pieces, but most of the statues represent real people and animals doing ordinary day-to-day things.

And they are not just all located in the town's large statuary park. They are scattered throughout the community with the theme of the piece often related to its location. A statue of a newsboy on a bike throwing a paper stands next to the newspaper offices. Another depicts children pulling a wagon full of books near the public library. Next to the firehouse a statue of firemen resting and removing equipment after knocking down a blaze is particularly moving. You can literally read the total exhaustion in their facial expressions.

Clearly, such artwork is a major enhancement of the public square.

