Letter to the editor: Ashamed at expenditures

The cost of litigation paid for by the taxpayers of Montana, by the Secretary of State in defense of unnecessary new election related laws, is $1.2 million and counting, as quoted in the Missoulian article of Sept. 20.

As a long time poll worker I am ashamed, as should any educated taxpayer be, at the expenditure of taxpayer money to defend changes in existing laws that have shown themselves to be more than adequate to guarantee fair elections in Montana.

Where is the outrage from taxpayers when their legislators are allowed to squander public funds with the sole purpose of placating a voter base who merely wishes to restrict voting by the other party?

Montana has the unfortunate record of having the lowest teacher pay in the country. The legislature might make a priority of addressing THIS lamentable situation rather than pursuing the defense of laws that should never have been written and squandering taxpayer dollars while neglecting the education of our children.

Or is it their deliberate intention: to keep our children ignorant and easily manipulated with unproven voter fraud conspiracy theories?

Italo Franceschi,

Missoula