 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Rockin Rudy's

Letter to the editor: Ashamed of Hauck

  • 0

Open letter to University of Montana football coach Bobby Hauck — as a UM grad and dedicated Grizzly fan, I am ashamed that you support state Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. Her words spoken in praise of parental freedom were from the gutter, not from an educational professional.

Our freedom depends upon our responsibility to each other. We should be united in protecting each other from the pandemic. Public places like schools are not places to flaunt one’s free will to ignore tried and true medical practices that have for a very long time protected us from disease. Arntzen’s words, and your support, damage our community health and weaken our democracy.

Gary Matson,

Milltown

 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News