Letter to the editor: Ashamed of Hauck

Open letter to University of Montana football coach Bobby Hauck — as a UM grad and dedicated Grizzly fan, I am ashamed that you support state Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. Her words spoken in praise of parental freedom were from the gutter, not from an educational professional.

Our freedom depends upon our responsibility to each other. We should be united in protecting each other from the pandemic. Public places like schools are not places to flaunt one’s free will to ignore tried and true medical practices that have for a very long time protected us from disease. Arntzen’s words, and your support, damage our community health and weaken our democracy.