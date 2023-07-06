I was born in Missoula. It has always been such a friendly town I was proud of. But, I will be moving to a different county because of sky-high property taxes, kicking homeless out of places to stay and the transplants from other places who are now "Montanans" and think they know what we "need" and how to better mess up (I mean improve) our city. They pass every fluffy stupid thing that comes along and raise our taxes to the point of ridiculousness. FYI, City Council, a $100,000 house in Missoula is a tent, which we can no longer live in either. Why should I pay $6K for one property so we can have a bike lane, shrinking our roadways so they can ride. Put a couple of "unhoused" or as it's really called, homeless people on the council.