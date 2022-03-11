Letter to the editor: Ashamed of Montana representatives

I just finished watching Hidden Figures. The ignominy those women suffered because they were black and women is disgusting. We, in the 21st century, think we have overcome those barriers and treat women and persons not white equally. But listening to Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale, that is not the case. Before we can give help and save lives in Ukraine we must build a wall, according to Rosendale. And why the wall? To keep people out of America that want a safer place to live, work, and raise their children. Of course these people are not white, so it is OK to block their entry. No progress from the 1960s.