Letter to the editor: Ashamed of whining Montanans

The pettiness of some people never ceases to amaze me. Had Governor Greg and Susan Gianforte made a condition of the gift of $50 million to MSU that the subsequent computer building be named The Gianforte Building, would the same petty people have turned down the generous gift? Were the Gianfortes’ liberal politicians would there have been a squeak? The couple who came to Montana with a pocket full of money and through hard work, risk, and diligence turned it into a train load, then gifted so others might have the same opportunity, have their efforts bemoaned by those not nearly so gifted or generous. I’m ashamed of the many whining self-serving Montanans who try and degrade another’s success and princely gift. Dogs bark when a bull walks by.