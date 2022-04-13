Letter to the editor: Ask for renewable energy transition

We’re glad Senators Daines and Tester stand with Ukraine. People know Russia’s oil and gas are main resources for Putin’s war. However we can't drill our way to energy security. Fossil fuels are at odds with stabilizing the climate. Oil companies are making windfall profits and jacking up gas prices — using the war as a pretext. America can invest in clean energy and never buy oil from a dictator again. We’re tired of megadroughts, wildfires, smoke, and warming low-flowing rivers. It’s bad for us and bad for business. As the U.S. Chamber of Commerce says, “Inaction is not an option.” Affordable clean energy technologies (supercapacitors, pumped hydro, battery storage) can be manufactured in Montana. Clean energy protects us from wild gas price swings, creates new jobs, and cleans our air and water. It reduces inflation and saves money on energy bills. We have abundant resources: sun, wind, geothermal, biomass, and hydro. Let’s use them to electrify America! The most effective policy? An economy-wide price on carbon with a monthly cashback to households. Of the people, by the people, for the planet. Ask the President and Congress for a renewable energy transition now. See cclusa.org/action.