As a mother, grandmother and longtime teacher of young children I am distressed by the future that Northwestern Energy is trying to put in place for our children through their Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) to generate electricity over the next 20 years. They are asking the Public Service Commission (PSC) to approve a plan that ignores billions of dollars of available financial incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act to move from coal and methane to renewable energy that will not pollute our children’s lungs and destroy the environment we all depend on. How many days of smoke-filled air will our children have to breathe before Northwestern Energy stops focusing on corporate profit at the expense of the health and well-being of our community? Attend the meeting Aug. 22, 6 p.m. at Room 340, Missoula College Learning Center, 1205 E. Broadway Ave. to ask the PSC to make Northwestern invest in new renewable energy over coal and methane, take advantage of federal incentives to protect Colstrip and other power-generating communities, prioritize reasonable rates for all Montanans and protect the future of our children. If you cannot attend in person, email them at pschelp@mt.gov with “RE docket 2022.11.102” in the subject.