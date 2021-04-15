Letter to the editor: Ask Rosendale to support energy bill

George Ochenski’s weekly column published on Monday cast a spotlight on the urgency required to act on climate change. I agree 100%. The time to act is now.

The National Security Council’s Global Trends 2040 report, which he referenced, makes a clear statement: “Climate change will increasingly exacerbate risks to human and national security and force states to make hard choices and tradeoffs.”

We can ask our leaders to begin to make hard choices and tradeoffs today, so our future of dealing with climate change is less painful.

An overwhelming majority of economists (and an increasing number of prominent businesses) agree. The most effective thing to do is to instate a federal carbon tax and dividend program. In fact, there’s a bill in the U.S. House right now: the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307.)