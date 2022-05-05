Letter to the editor: Assault on fundamental right

The Department of Homeland Security has announced the formation of a “Disinformation Governance Board”. If you find yourself thinking this is a good idea, I suggest you reread Orwell’s “1984”. The administration may not be calling it the Ministry of Truth, but if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it is undeniably a duck. This particular duck is a blatant assault on the most fundamental right of Americans, the right to think and speak freely without worrying if the largest law enforcement agency (i.e. men with guns) in the country will come calling to enforce their version of the truth.