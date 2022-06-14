Letter to the editor: Assault weapons belong only in the military

Mental illness is something we should all be concerned with, but mental illness isn’t always identifiable, nor can it be held responsible for the rise in assault weapon carnage. Anger seldom presents itself as mental illness, because we all have moments of anger. Yet, human compassion and reason are often the first victims of anger — otherwise sane individuals sometimes behave insanely out of anger. That is not the same thing as mental illness, and that expression of anger accounts for far more violence in our society than mental illness.

Laws can only deter this, they can not prevent it. But they can greatly reduce the potential for carnage if they restrict access to weapons whose sole design is for one individual to rapidly kill many individuals. The argument favoring assault weapons for civilians is a political contrivance and an insult to common sense. Banning assault weapons for civilians is in not a threat to the Second Amendment. Civilians have, and will always have, access to incredible fire power without ever touching an assault weapon. The only value an assault weapon has for law abiding civilians is entertainment, i.e., playing soldier. If you want to be a soldier, join the military.