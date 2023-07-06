Two thoughts. First, the Johnson Street Shelter. Why not use the two or three empty buildings not being used for the shelter for the new e-bus garage? They are there and they are on city property not being used but have been cleaned up of any hazardous materials. Secondly, as far as a space for the homeless camps, if you have ever been to the city compost site, (behind Walmart on Reserve) you may have noticed a large grove of hybrid poplar trees. A little thinning would make a bunch of campsites that would make a lot of homeless tent campers very happy. Security, shelter and privacy. Recently the City said they plan to remove the trees at some point in the future so why not start now and give these folks a spot to camp. This place is also on city owned property.