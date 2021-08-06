Letter to the editor: Atomic bombing was show of force

Aug. 6 is the 76th anniversary of detonating the "Little Boy" A-bomb over Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945. Three days later, the "Fat Man" plutonium bomb detonated over the outskirts of Nagasaki.

A quarter of a million people died, some instantly incinerated, some by a long, agonizing death. This torture and murder of peaceful people who hated their saber-rattling Bushido rulers was totally moronic. The Japanese wanted a conditional surrender with the dignity of retaining Emperor Hirohito, but the U.S. deliberately prolonged the war.

The Soviets were battle-hardened from defeating Hitler's war machine. The Americans knew that if Stalin desired it, the Soviet Army would shove the U.S. forces in Europe into the Atlantic Ocean.

Japanese civilians were murdered to show those "dirty reds" what's in store if they tried it. Why didn't they humanely A-bomb a barren place like Australia's "outback," with Soviet witnesses? The A-bombs on Japan goaded the Soviets to success with their A-bomb, four years later, at Semipalatinsk, Kazakhstan.

Lee Onishuk,

Missoula

