Letter to the editor: 'Audit' just a cover to suppress votes
Recently, I was surprised to read headlines of voting irregularities found from an “audit” of the 2020 election in in Missoula County. I have closely followed election news and did not recall any news of an “audit.” My diligent search regarding an “audit” proved fruitless.

I want to thank Missoula County Commissioners Dave Strohmaier, Juanita Vero and Josh Slotnick for solving my confusion (April 7, guest column). The “audit” was yet another attempt to continue the “big lie” and provide cover for legislation designed to suppress the vote of anyone other than those who enjoy white privilege.

Jeanette Hill,

Seeley Lake

