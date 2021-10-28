Letter to the editor: Ault will work for the people

I am asking people living in Ward 4 to consider Alan Ault as your city councilman to replace Jesse Ramos.
I have known Alan for numerous years and I can tell you a few things about him. He is not self-serving in his actions. He is supportive of fiscal responsibility and accountability by our city government. He has no hidden agendas and certainly no personal gains by running for this office, he is doing it out of civil responsibility and duty. Alan has worked for years as a nonprofit volunteer with Montana Automotive Technologies to bring auto mechanics back into our high school system, an important skill teaching program, now one of the best in the state. He and a handful of others succeeded in doing exactly that, check it out.
I do not know Mike Nugent. I do know his father is our city attorney and that Mike sits on the Board of Realtors in Missoula, which makes me wonder about neutrality. Nothing personal against Mike Nugent, I just think there is a better choice in Alan Ault. He will work for the people.
John Dorazi,
Missoula