 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Ault will work for the people

  • 0

I am asking people living in Ward 4 to consider Alan Ault as your city councilman to replace Jesse Ramos.

I have known Alan for numerous years and I can tell you a few things about him. He is not self-serving in his actions. He is supportive of fiscal responsibility and accountability by our city government. He has no hidden agendas and certainly no personal gains by running for this office, he is doing it out of civil responsibility and duty. Alan has worked for years as a nonprofit volunteer with Montana Automotive Technologies to bring auto mechanics back into our high school system, an important skill teaching program, now one of the best in the state. He and a handful of others succeeded in doing exactly that, check it out.

I do not know Mike Nugent. I do know his father is our city attorney and that Mike sits on the Board of Realtors in Missoula, which makes me wonder about neutrality. Nothing personal against Mike Nugent, I just think there is a better choice in Alan Ault. He will work for the people.

John Dorazi,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News