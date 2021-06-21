Letter to the editor: Authoritarian followers described

1)They are highly ethnocentric, highly inclined to see the world as their in-group versus everyone else, 2) They are highly fearful of a dangerous world, 3) They are highly self-righteous, 4) They are aggressive, 5) Their beliefs are a mass of contradictions...their thinking is full of double-standards, 6) They reason poorly, 7) They are highly dogmatic, because they have gotten their beliefs mainly from the authorities in their lives, 8) They are very dependent on social reinforcement of their beliefs, 9) They vastly overestimate the extent to which other people agree with them, 10) They are easily duped by manipulators who pretend to espouse their causes, 11) They are largely blind to themselves. They have little self-understanding and insight into why they think and do what they do.