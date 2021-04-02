Letter to the editor: Automotive industry not set up for people

Kurt Vonnegut, great writer, wrote in one novel, probably "Breakfast of Champions," on how society is set up for the convenience of inanimate automobiles, rather than for people and animals. Seeing the frenzied "car wars" on America's thoroughfares, I totally agree.

I majored in illustration at ArtCenter College of Design, a long "black box" edifice on the ridge between Pasadena and Glendale, California.

The faculty taken most seriously there is "transportation design" and your vehicle was undoubtedly sculpted by an "ArtCenter" grad. "Trans majors" worked themselves to utter exhaustion on their mini clay models of cars they'd brainstormed. One glibly commented, "I'm learning to build a box with four wheels!"

The shop supervisor was a cynical but lovable chain-smoking man, who'd worked at Ford and drove a souped-up Shelby Mustang that he'd helped form.

I ponder, if we have to live with cars and trucks, how come we can't have vehicles built to last with non-rusting aircraft aluminum bodies, easy to fix, light on the pocketbook and much fewer expensive styling changes? The automotive society is a terrible, destructive, polluting racket.

One clay model car design had exhaust parts on the rear deck. A student quipped, "That one comes with a salad bar!"