Wokeness is best described as false enlightenment. To “be woke” comes from Black slang to describe someone becoming aware of supposed hidden realities of oppression. Those who awakened or "got woke" seriously adopted colorful beliefs about politics and history such as Melanin Theory, Black Israelites, Yakub, Buck Breaking, and so many more.

These woke beliefs spread far and wide on the internet where woke took on new life on the anonymous forum website 4chan in the early 2010’s. Users mockingly used the grammatically-challenged term to describe those who adopted hilariously incorrect theories about reality, people who still frequently dub themselves as woke. It didn’t take long for woke to be justly applied to and by disseminators of similarly ill-substantiated political oppression narratives like CRT and microaggressions.

The term entered into mainstream parlance recently for its utility to dismissively describe those who foolishly promote ridiculous and self-serving oppression politics. Like other punchy terms, a word’s utility as an insult frequently gets ahead of people’s understanding of its actual meaning and nuances.

The lesson is to base our understanding of reality carefully and objectively so we avoid foolishly advancing silly, and sometimes incredibly harmful, beliefs. Or, in short, avoid being woke.

Garret Morrill,

Missoula