Letter to the editor: Avoid protests by voting

I grew up understanding that an act of protest was one of the most important things someone could do. At my high school, along with thousands of other schools nationwide, we performed a walkout on March 24, 2018, to show solidarity with the victims of the Parkland school shooting. I realized then that young people have such a powerful voice that needs to be used to show our politicians that change is necessary.

As an individual, you may feel like your voice is insignificant in the face of laws, powerful politicians, and companies like I did when the news of the Parkland shooting happened. A lot can change when just a handful of people show up and make their voice heard; whether by protest when injustices are unearthed (regarding both the UM Law School and Rob Smith), or in the form of a vote cast in a local election. Our opinions and what we would stand and march for should be reflected in our candidates. Our politicians should always listen to the concerns of the citizens before protests and walkouts become necessary. Although protests display community engagement and public opinion, we can avoid the need for them by voting!