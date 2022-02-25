Letter to the editor: Back to the dark ages

The torture and killing of Montana's predators such as wolves, coyotes, bears, and other species such as eagles are trying to creep back. There is a group called Wildlife Services hidden under the long arm of the USDA that is being paid by tax dollars to trap, snare, poison, shoot from planes day and night any animal they decide needs to be eradicated for the benefit of others. Greed, in spite of justice for wildlife, is their motivation.