America wanted to get back to normal after the pandemic, but we got back to the wrong normal.

America decided that a million deaths was not so bad, if “number one” was still standing.

We returned to our national commitment to sports excess by adding a new and worse wrinkle — legalized sports gambling.

We returned to irresponsible spending and borrowing, with non-existent saving.

America also returned to voracious eating. Starting out with the “pandemic 15” under our belts, we added on from there. Our standardization of morbid obesity brought out the movie “The Whale,” which irritated critics because it didn’t follow the script of “bigger and bigger is more and more beautiful.” Instead, it showed that “huge is decidedly not beautiful.”

The American eating sector got back to spinning off horrendous TV ads like claiming “responsibility to make irresponsibly huge burgers,” stating “stubborn fat is not your fault,” and pushing off-label use of drugs by announcing “people lost up to 25 pounds.” America has embraced “Death by profit,” as one protest sign read.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah