Letter to the editor: Bad road work

The county has been working on North Avenue West repairing the surface. They took a bad road and made it absolutely horrible!
Spray a tar like substance on then pile gravel on the tar. Makes great speed bumps!
John Rasmussen,
Missoula
The county has been working on North Avenue West repairing the surface. They took a bad road and made it absolutely horrible!
Spray a tar like substance on then pile gravel on the tar. Makes great speed bumps!
John Rasmussen,
Missoula
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
So, another person who worked for Donald Trump has come forward with a description of Trump as a narcissist who is unfit for public office, at…
The city of Missoula has the funds and expertise to attach seat barriers on public benches so people can’t lie down (North end of the Madison …
Missoula Aging Services is promoting a 4-mill levy on the June ballot. I will vote against the levy. Why? There is no sunset clause.
As a first time visitor to your energetic and dynamic town today I have had a splendid time eating a corn dog (for the first time) and drinkin…
Out of all of the freedoms we hold dear as Americans, the right to bear arms stands supreme. That’s why I’m supporting Ryan Zinke for Congress…
I am the fifth generation of Montanans born and raised in Cascade County.
Why am I pro-choice?
I was stunned to learn of the utter shamelessness that disgraced former Trump administration Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, is running…
Sense and sensibility: Midterm election outcomes could use some. Here is a sketch.
It's a struggle when you are presented with two good candidates for the congressional seat in the western district. Both have their strong poi…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.