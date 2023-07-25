My husband and I are 70 years old, retired, and live on a fixed income. When determining withholding taxes, we pay more taxes out of my income than my husband’s. We do it this way because it is less paperwork and I can make the changes more easily online than he can in his office.

Even though we are married, and jointly paid over $3,000 in taxes to the state of Montana in both 2021 and 2022, the state of Montana has rigged it so our rebate was cut in half.

It appears that Gov. Gianforte, the Department of Revenue, and the state are purposely dinging taxpayers and spouses for filing married/filing separately so the state does not need to pay out as much. They are penalizing those who did not file jointly.

It seems clear that since we are married and one of us paid well over $2,500 in taxes, we should get the full $2,500 rebate, just like married filing joint couples would. This maneuver by the state of Montana makes the rebate seem like bait and switch.

Barbara Merrifield

Missoula