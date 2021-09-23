Letter to the editor: Ban plastic bags

I recently moved from Missoula to Vermont for school and have noticed how remarkably clean the state is. It is no secret that Missoula is growing and expanding and I think that we should keep our city clean in the process. Part of Vermont’s cleanliness has to do with its plastic bag ban.

Plastic bags are non-recyclable (as are most plastics) and implementing a plastic bag ban in Missoula could be a huge step for the whole state towards a cleaner environment.

At the end of a plastic bag’s life cycle it may end up in the ocean being eroded into microplastics or washed on a shore somewhere. Plastics like plastic bags are killing wildlife and warming the planet in their production (using many fossil fuels and polluting water via pipelines and hydrofracking).

Something as simple as a plastic bag ban, where shoppers can bring a reusable bag from a store every time they visit, could stop the overuse of non-reusable plastics and in turn be a step towards slowing global warming, setting an example for all of Montana, and keeping Missoula clean.

Lucia Buck,

Bennington, Vermont

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0