Letter to the editor: Ban selling and owning assault weapons

Why did America ever support the sale of rapid-firing assault weapons to anyone under 18 years of age? Why is the GOP against the control of killing guns? Why do so many innocent persons need to die before assault weapons are removed?

We need a national law passed by Congress and signed by the President to ban the selling and owning of assault weapons.

Then, the National Guard of each state would collect assault weapons. Persons could identify their gun to be given back in case we are invaded. Thus we would have a win-win situation, rather than mass shootings of many innocent persons across our country.

Patricia E. Waylett,

Missoula

