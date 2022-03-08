Letter to the editor: Band-Aid without compassion

Multitasking skills have been mastered by most women with dual duties as domestic engineers and the financial necessity of jobs outside the home. U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale’s myopic rigidity has prevented his developing this skill of walking and chewing gum. He is “eat everything on your plate” — i.e. wall — rather than looking at the multitude of possibilities. There are not enough Band-Aid walls to keep people fleeing from fear of death and harm.

Like our fellow humans of Central America, Ukrainians are fleeing for their lives and fighting to save their democracy from authoritarian power obsessed by "my way or the highway" dictators. The lack of compassion in Rep. Rosendale’s stance of no support for Ukraine until we finish the wall decries every moral code of every major religion. His self-imposed limitations of not seeing other solutions to the immigrants at U.S. borders prevents him from working on solutions for the core issues, as well the host of problems needing a multifaceted approach to benefit our nation and state.