Letter to the editor: Banned Books Week

“I read a book one day and my whole life was changed” (Orhan Pamuk). Books open minds. They can lead to transformation, healing, and expanding world views.

The North Lake County Library hosted a wonderful fundraising evening in August, featuring local author, Mark Sullivan, who wrote “The Last Green Valley.” He spoke of his growing awareness of the greatness of America and how much it means to refugees. Kudos to our library for hosting this event.

The Missoula Public Library recently received international recognition with the “Best Public Library of 2022 Award,” the first library in North America to receive this award. They are focusing on a future plan based on equity, diversity and inclusion. Montanans should be extremely proud.

Banned Books Week is Sept. 18-24. Its theme: “Books unite us. Censorship divides us.” Celebrating the freedom to read, it seeks to support a free flow of ideas, even if controversial. Should our freedom to read be suppressed? Should authoritarians be allowed to sanitize (censor) our history?

Neil Gaiman mused, “Libraries are the thin red line between civilization and barbarism.”

Nancy Teggeman,

Polson