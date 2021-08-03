Letter to the editor: Banning media to avoid opposition?

There’s no doubt the issue of trapping wolves can be an emotional subject, and the creation of the new Sanders County Chapter for the Foundation for Wildlife Management probably heightened that sensitivity, which could have meant their first fundraising banquet might have drawn negative publicity. The organization held its banquet recently at the Sanders County Fairgrounds pavilion. Their way to avoid any type of possible threat — real or imagined — was to ban the media from attending the banquet.

Blame the press because a few people may not agree with their viewpoint. There are definitely people out there who despise the idea of any type of wolf trapping, let alone helping to pay trappers for thinning the wolf population with reimbursement funds.

When a news organization covers an event, it is supposed to be unbiased. Banning the press was not only ridiculous, but wrong, especially when their organizers use that same media to promote their chapter and fundraiser beforehand. The local newspapers were there to help get the word out in an effort to drum up business and get people to the banquet, which cost anywhere from $80 to $2,500. Thank you, press, now go away.

Ed Moreth,

Plains

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0