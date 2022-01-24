Letter to the editor: BBB moves America forward

Recently, NOAA released a report detailing 20 different, billion-dollar climate-related disasters. This makes 2021 the most expensive year for climate -elated events in our nation’s history. Right here in Montana, we've experienced 12 extreme weather events costing us $5 billion over the last decade.

Sometimes, politicians argue that we can't afford the solutions needed to tackle climate change. With these eye-popping price tags, it’s time to ask a different question: how can we afford not to?

Right now President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) Act awaits action. I realize that BBB isn't perfect, but it moves America forward in profound ways. BBB will help put the U.S. on a course to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and creates a program that will save the average family $500. This will have real and lasting impacts for every Montanan.

Sen. Jon Tester has been working behind the scenes to build consensus on practical solutions that make sense for Montana. We need our elected leaders to follow his lead, pass BBB and get it to the president’s desk. Otherwise, you and I will continue to sign massive checks to cover the cost of preventable climate-related disasters for decades to come.

Shelby Fisher,

Missoula

