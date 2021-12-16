Letter to the editor: Be a good neighbor

If you have lived in Missoula for any amount of time, you probably know the type of person who lets their loud diesel truck idle for 45 minutes at 6 a.m. so they can jump in their truck nice and toasty in a pair of shorts. Not only is this obnoxious to neighbors, but it may actually be bad for your wallet, your truck and the environment.

According to the US Department of Energy, a medium heavy diesel truck burns approximately .44 gallons per hour and it’s even higher for gas trucks of the same type at .84 gallons per hour. Do the math yourself, but with gas prices as they are that seems like a poor economic decision unless you literally have money to burn.

According to the Environmental Defense Fund, idling not only wastes fuel but increases engine wear by causing the car to operate for longer than necessary.

A better way to warm up your vehicle is to simply drive off slowly, as the vehicle warms up faster this way. It also makes the air healthier, helps the environment and keeps money in your wallet. Your neighbors might even thank you for not making that obnoxious noise every morning.

Nathan Stephens

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0