Letter to the editor: Be accountable

Let’s be clear. The screaming, belligerent parents staging at schools across the country have this child abuse and freedom thing all backwards.

Ignoring sound proven practices to keep your children safe and therefore potentially exposing your children to sickness and perhaps a fatal disease is a classic case of not caring for and abusing your kids. Plain and simple. Also, such parents are negligent and irresponsible for sending their potentially infected kids to school unprotected and endanger the school population as a whole.