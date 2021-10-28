Letter to the editor: Be aware of political ads

If you are reading this online, you are likely seeing political ads from “Five Valleys Independent Committee”. This committee is entirely funded by the Missoula Organization of Realtors (MOR) and by the National Organization of Realtors.

In the past decade the median housing price in Missoula has increased 57%, leaving the median home price at over $320,000, and this trend is only increasing exponentially as each year passes. MOR is a Missoula political committee who is made up of the very same people who are making record breaking profits off of Missoula’s housing crisis. MOR is investing in Missoula elections now, so that they can ensure more profits off of our inflating housing market later.

I am asking Missoula voters to be aware of where the political ads are coming from and beware candidates who are endorsed by the Missoula Organization of Realtors during this time of Missoula’s housing crisis.

Daniel Carlino,

Missoula

