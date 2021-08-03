Letter to the editor: Be aware of rules of trail

I was walking on the Kim Williams Trail last week with a friend of mine when a bicyclist came up behind us: "You need to move, I need to be where you are. I said MOVE!" Her partner was on the left side of the trail, my friend and I were walking on the right side. She pushed by, and actually hit my friend with her bicycle as she passed.

As more people come in, we all need to be aware of the rules of the trail. Everyone yields to horses, bicycles yield to everyone. Certainly when we were taking up less than half the width of a wide trail, she needed to slow down and move into single file with her riding partner.

Also, as more people use our trails, please leash dogs when required. This means the first 1.4 to 1.7 miles up the Rattlesnake trails — even if your dog is under "voice control" (and most of the dogs I've seen under "voice control", aren't); these areas require leashed dogs. Thanks for making the outdoors safe for everyone recreating and for the wildlife living there.

Katie Evans,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0