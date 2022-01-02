Letter to the editor: Be careful what you wish for

I’m amazed at the increased number of letters to the editor that have shown up lately in the Missoulian whining about certain Montana leaders we have in Helena and Washington, D.C. What do you expect? They’re all carpetbaggers: Our governor’s from New Jersey; the U.S. House Rep is from Maryland and the Republican Senator mostly from California via Conrad, Montana.
Montanan’s wanted a change for the better and these are the folks they voted in. But buyer beware because in the prophetic words of Aesop..."Be careful what you wish for, lest it come true. Amen.”
Jim Hamilton,
Florence