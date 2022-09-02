Letter to the editor: Be honest, smart, tough and concerned

What’s wrong with Ryan Zinke? Both Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb have agreed to debate the issues critical to our new congressional seat, but Zinke is only willing to meet in once in Missoula and once in Bozeman.

Why? Maybe it is because: 1) Ryan is a coward. At one time he may have been brave and courageous but now he is simply a coward in a cowboy hat. Is that a traditional Montana value? 2) He is ignorant of the issues, and knows it. Maybe he is just lazy or maybe he is not able to study, understand, and verbalize the issues facing Montana. 3) Because he is rich with campaign money, maybe he believes that he can simply buy Republican votes.

The district was designed for a Republican candidate and all he has to do is spend enough money and the Republicans will vote for him. 4. Monica Tranel and John Lamb want you to be an informed voter. Zinke must believe that if you are an informed voter, you probably wouldn’t vote for him. I want a congressional representative who is honest, smart, tough, and concerned about Montana - I’m voting for Monica Tranel.

Loren Pinski,

Missoula