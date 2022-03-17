Letter to the editor: Be kind and loving

On Saturday, March 12, I went to a memorial for Eli Richards Roberts at the Quaker Church. Many of the attendees told stories about the love, kindness and hugs from Eli, who was autistic. As we were leaving, after 90 minutes of adulation about Eli, the air was electric with joy, having heard these stories about Eli. Reflecting on these feelings, I wondered if we Missoulians could take these stories into our own hearts and reflect on them in our daily lives. Imagine us being kind and loving in our encounters with others every day. It is hard to imagine with so much negativity abounding, but just “What if?”