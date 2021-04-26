Letter to the editor: Be proactive in cleaning up our world

Thank you George Seielstad for writing the editorial "One day in life on our planet" (April 22). Some data and information I could not wrap my mind around until point 16 — "The world will spend $300 billion on military expenditures." This money is spent each and every day!

Why? Yes, we need to protect ourselves against other humans on this planet. However, I want this number broken down to show who gets the money from our taxes. What percent of this money goes to investors as dividends? Those investors know they cannot make as much money from the necessary efforts to clean up our planet.

Starting now, we must be proactive in helping our world to clean up. If not, we will wipe out our clean air, water, land and ourselves.

Patricia E. Waylett,

Missoula

