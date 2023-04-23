I want to thank the editors for so perfectly displaying the definition of "privilege" in their letters section from the Tuesday, April 18 paper.

The first letter seen was a plea to carry out the sane, sensible and moral act of banning guns for the sake of the children who keep dying at the hands of people who can access them FAR too easily, written by someone from that generation who has been affected by this plague that we seem indifferent to stopping.

Closely following that comes a certain individual of a certain generation, who's mad enough to kick dirt because Snowbowl isn't as nice as it once was. It's astounding that not only does he think that constitutes an actual problem, he believes it's dire enough to write a letter to the editor declaring the cessation of his patronage there.

There is a portion of our population that completely lacks both empathy and perspective and, quite frankly, it's depressing. If you're not going to help solve real problems, at least be quiet so real work can get done.

Jack Thornton,

Missoula